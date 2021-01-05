A small group of protestors rally outside of a Holiday Inn, after plans for a large demonstration allegedly fell through

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Protest groups organized a demonstration outside of the Holiday Inn on Eisenhower Avenue in Alexandria that’s supposedly housing Trump-supporters who are in town to participate in rallies this Wednesday in DC.

But very few showed up to the protest, calling it off after allegedly receiving threats.

“The violent white supremacists whom we are opposing who are staying here found our post and made threats about wanting to come and harm us, so we had to call the event off for safety reasons,” said a protestor who did not disclose their name.

The protestors are calling the pro-Trump group, commonly known as the “Proud Boys,” “white fascists” and disagree with them staying at a hotel in NoVa.

Although many protestors didn’t show up, the group still feels strongly about “getting the word out,” they said.

Flyer handed out at the protest.

“We’re still here to just pass out literature and make sure that the community knows there are violent, dangerous, people staying here who want to hurt minorities and the LGBTQ community,” said the protestor.

The protestors passed flyers out to drivers passing by and held signs reading “Hey Holiday Inn, no room for fascists.”