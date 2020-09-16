A residential fire displaces family in Alexandria

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — The Alexandria Police and Fire Department responded to the 600 block of South Saint Asaph Street around 6 am for a residential fire. Alexandria Fire-EMS officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation, however, units observed upon arrival that the fire reached the roof of the structure.

Raytevia Evans, Senior Public Information Officer, Alexandria Fire Department said, “Upon arrival units found the residents of the home outside. Eventually, they did inform us that there smoke alarm went off at the time of the incident, but they were unsure where the fire started.”

Evans said there has been significant damage, and the family has chosen to make there own living arrangements for the time being. This incident remains under investigation and we will have the latest details when released.