A pet photographer is donating her service fees to the Loudoun Pet Pantry

The pantry donates a week's worth of dog and cat food to owners in need.

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — A Loudoun County pet photographer is supporting man’s best friend during COVID-19 as families may struggle to feed their pets. Ellen Zangla is donating 100 percent of her session fees to the Loudoun County Animal Services’ Loudoun Pet Pantry, which donates a week’s worth of dog and cat food to owners in need.

Instead of hosting sessions right now, Zangla is encouraging customers to purchase gift certificates for later sessions.

“To give up one of your four-legged family members because you couldn’t afford to feed them; that would be, I imagine, incredibly stressful and heartbreaking for everyone involved,” Zangla said. “Then the shelter is going to have more animals that they need to take care of. It’s just a vicious cycle.”

To purchase a gift certificate, email Zangla at ellen@ellenzanglaphotography.com or call her at 703-727-3368.

If you don’t have the means to book a photoshoot right now, there are other ways to donate. The pet pantry has drop-off sites around Loudoun, including right outside of the animal shelter in Waterford.