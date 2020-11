Detectives at the scene of a shooting in the 8500 block of Bauer Drive. Photo Courtesy: Fairfax County Police Twitter

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM) — A man is dead following a shooting in West Springfield.

Fairfax County Police responded to the 8500 block of Bauer Drive just after 5 p.m. Saturday. Police say a group of people are with officers.

There is no threat to the public.

