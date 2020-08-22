A local nonprofit is building libraries for students in Ghana

NORTHERN VIRGINIA (WDVM) — A recent graduate of William and Mary has turned her high school project into a nonprofit to provide books and build libraries for students in Ghana.

It all started in high school as Samantha Boetang’s service project to donate books to Ghana, her mother’s native country.

Years later, Boetang’s nonprofit, Read2Lead, has donated thousands of books and funded nearly three libraries.

“So I wanted to do something, but I didn’t know what, so I was like let me collect a few books to send over. After our first book drive, we had over 600 books, so it was like, okay this is a big deal” said Boetang.

She says after she realized that it could be something bigger, she continued to collect books. Once she received over a thousand books she realized she needed to build a library.

Boetang has been in Ghana for both library openings and shares excitement with the children when the doors are opened.

“Just the moment they had to come in, they were so excited, running around, it was really encouraging” Boetang expressed.

Students in front of library. Courtesy: Read2Lead

She says they were so happy to have a library as a resource available to them, driving her passion to bring them more resources.

“I feel proud, like a proud mom almost” said Boetang.

Boetang tells me they make it a priority to put money into the local economy, to help further develop the community.

“One thing that I really like about the work that we’re doing is that it’s community driven”

Read2Lead needs about 4-5,000 dollars more in order to open their third library, the largest one yet.

You can visit her website here to find out more.