A local legal chapter gets established in the Diocese Of Arlington

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– A group of local Catholic legal professionals is organizing a chapter of the national Catholic Bar Association for the Diocese of Arlington.

The Thomas More Guild chapter for Catholic Legal Professionals will help not just the church’s legal team but the community as a whole, officials said.

The bishop for the Catholic Diocese of Arlington said this is very important for legal professionals in the faith because he says it is their responsibility to be truthful and work for justice for our society.

Paul Abraham, President of Thomas More Guild for Legal Professionals said “We want catholic attorneys and private practice to be able to speak, to guide and to help there clients in a manner where they do a diligent job. We have catholic clients that lean on us.

The chapter’s objectives are to build fellowship, provide networking opportunities, and provide education opportunities.