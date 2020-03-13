Fairfax business creates “beeping” Easter eggs for children who are visually impaired

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM)– One local business that supports emergency responders and the bomb squad community is creating Easter eggs for children who are visually impaired.

DAGER Technology Headquarters in Fairfax, partners with the International Association of Bomb Technicians and Investigators charity called the Rachel Project to create eggs that make noise, allowing visually impaired children to take part in Easter egg hunts. This project came about in 2010 when a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms agent had a daughter named Rachel that was visually impaired and couldn’t participate in easter egg hunts.

Jeff David, Vice President of DAGER Technology said, “Years ago I was attending a meeting of bomb technicians and investigators and at that conference, someone briefed the beeping egg project, and somehow we really connected with it. My kids love Easter egg hunts and the thought of children not being able to participate because they couldn’t see the eggs properly just really struck a chord with us. Five years ago, we held our first Easter egg build.”

According to David, the DAGER team build began in 2016 with just a few volunteers producing 100 eggs. The 2020 beeping egg project brought local volunteers together, including the Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office, the Fairfax County Police Bomb Squad, and the Department of Homeland Security and other organizations to build 700 eggs in one day. Also, DHS Science and Technology directorate are always involved with DAGER and the egg project.

DAGER staff said although they ensure visually impaired children have a good Easter, their work in the community and helping children is done throughout the year.