A former Va. delegate is pushing for federal designation of the 9/11 Memorial Trail

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — For the 20th year this September, Americans will remember the terrorist attacks on the Pentagon and World Trade Center and the heroic Americans who lost their lives when their hijacked plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

Not too long after the attacks, the September 11th National Memorial Trail Alliance founded a 1,300-mile network of bicycle and pedestrian trails and greenways that connects New York City, Arlington, Virginia, and Shanksville, Pennsylvania.

“This gives everyone, not only America but across the world, the opportunity to recreate, like you do on trails and greenways, and think about what’s important: our country, our perseverance, our resilience; our love for one another,” said David Brickley, who founded the alliance.

The former Virginia delegate was in Richmond on September 11, 2001. He and his staff watched the first plane crash into the Twin Towers on television in his conference room. At around the same time, he was planning a multi-state conference on trails and greenways. It was planned for September 16 through the 19 in Arlington. Brickley says a few participants wanted to cancel, but they went ahead with the conference “to show their resilience.”

“At the end of that conference I thought we had to merge our love or trails with the horrific events of the days before,” he remembered.

Brickley hopes to commemorate the 20th anniversary of 9/11 with a federal designation from the National Park Service. Brickley says Congressman Gerry Connolly is working on legislation to make that possible and he hopes to have it signed on September 11, 2021.

The trail is maintained by private-public partnerships. About 50 percent is off-road and Brickley hopes that will increase in the coming years. A federal designation might allow the alliance to erect more signs along the trail. Brickley says it will also protect the trail for generations to come.

“It will make it officially part of the National Park system,” Brickley said.

He’s no stranger to preservation. In fact, the Boy Scouts of America recently awarded him with the William T. Hornaday Gold Medal for Distinguished Service to National Resource Conservation. “As old as I am, I’m a Boy Scout still at heart. I’m also the Scoutmaster of an all-girls Boy Scout troop,” he said. “The Scouts enjoy conserving our resources and protecting the outdoors. We’re all about that too with the 9/11 trial. It really works hand in hand.”

Brickley is the 63rd honoree since the award was founded in 1913.