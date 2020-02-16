A food collection partnership helps to fight hunger

The key here is to raise the awareness that theres a need out there for people

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (WDVM)– A food collection partnership in Fairfax helps families and individuals in need fight hunger.

People who shopped at Giant Grocery store had the opportunity to give back to an organization called Stuff The Bus. Stuff The Bus provides food for those who are not as fortunate. Since 2011 Stuff The Bus has collected more than 281,000 pounds of food. Donations today also benefited the Koinonia Food Pantry.

“The key here is to raise the awareness that there’s a need out there for people,” transportation planner Al Koroma. “We live in one of the wealthiest counties in the United States but there’s a need for this whole thing, which is to let people know that even though you live in a community where everybody has so much, but some of your neighbors are out there who are struggling for things like food. The most important thing for me is to raise that awareness.”

Next Saturday, Stuff The Bus will be in Herndon, Va. donating to kids.