A family member is charged for child neglect towards a 3-year-old

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM)– Prince William Police Department has arrested a Woodbridge woman for felony child neglect.

31-year-old Jennifer Rodriguez Grande, has been charged for felony neglect after police said they found suspected illegal narcotics inside her home.

Officials said they responded to the 14400 block of Belvedere Drive when police claim a 3-year-old girl ingested unsecured illegal narcotics while in the care of Rodriguez Grande. According to police, another family member claims they observed the 3-year-old quote, “Not acting normal” and contacted emergency services said officials.


The child was taken to a nearby hospital and is expected to recover.

