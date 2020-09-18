A face covering mandates passes in Alexandria, starts in October

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Starting October 1st, face coverings will be required in both indoor public places and outdoor public places in Alexandria to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Starting at midnight, people will be required to wear masks in public spaces like parks, sidewalks, trails, and public transportation. However, officials said they won’t be fining people not following the new mandate.

The proposed ordinance would require face coverings to be worn over the nose and mouth in all indoor public places, and in all outdoor public places where physical distancing cannot be maintained. Limited exceptions would include when a person is age 10 or younger, when wearing a face covering would be harmful to the wearer’s health, or when a person is actively eating or drinking.

The legislation was passed during a city council meeting.