A combined $60,000 of undeclared currency is seized at Dulles

Virginia

DULLES, Va. (WDVM) — For the fourth time in two weeks, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized thousands of dollars in unreported currency from travelers at Washington Dulles International Airport.

On Thursday, officers seized $20,000 from a Turkish couple who claimed to only have $5,000. The officers let the couple keep about $650 for humanitarian relief.

Officers seized $40,000 from a couple headed to Ghana on Saturday. The couple said they only had about $36,000. The officers returned $781.

On average, the CBP seizes about $290,000 of unreported currency each day.

