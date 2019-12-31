A closer look at Winchester’s 350-pound Apple Drop

Created by a local business in 1998 for the 1999 drop, the apple was later outfitted with 5,000 LED lights.

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — It’s an ode to Winchester’s orchard economy… and it’s rarely seen in the light of day. First Night Winchester Chairman Shannon Atkinson-Ganoe and her husband are responsible for towing the 350-pound steel apple from an undisclosed location to an intersection downtown. That’s where a crane suspends the apple about 75 feet above the ground.

“It takes about four or five people — adults — to carry it…actually, shuffle it onto the trailer,” said Atkinson-Ganoe with a laugh.

It’s not the original apple, but it may be the oldest: created by a local business in 1998 for the 1999 drop, the apple was later outfitted with 5,000 LED lights.

“It just warms my heart,” said Kathy Nerangis, Board Member Emeritus of First Night Winchester. “For me, it’s like Christmas and a birthday all wrapped up into one.”