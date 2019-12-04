A 6 year proposal from Loudoun Officials just got approved, now helping drivers

Its only fair to the drivers here

ASHBURN, Va. (WDVM)– Loudoun County officials are celebrating a 6 year proposed ordinance that has finally been passed to help drivers in the area.

This ordinance will alter the Virginia motor code to help drivers lessen points on their licenses and reduce fines if they were in accidents that would be considered “reckless driving”.

Prior to this proposal, if convicted of reckless driving, drivers would face up to $2,500 in fines and up to one year in jail.

The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors passed this proposal, which Sheriff Mike Chapman says is a real win for residents in the area.

Chapman said, “Its only fair to the drivers here and honestly I always thought it was such a extreme thing because if somebody is at fault they should be charged but to charge them with reckless doesn’t give our deputies any kind of latitude in between.”

Now with the passing of the proposal, if a driver was to get into a accident that is considered reckless, the maximum fine will be $250 and no demerit points will be put onto a drivers record, according to officials.