A 12-inch water main break in Alexandria closes South Whiting Street

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Construction workers are working to repair South Whiting street after a 12-inch water main break.

The incident happened around 4 am on Wednesday. According to city officials, it was caused by a broken valve which has now been repaired. The work to repair the area around South Whiting street will continue Wednesday and the road is expected to be drivable by this evening is now open to traffic again.

Marybeth Leongini, Manager External Affairs said, “We respond to main breaks regularly, I think the amount of water that was coming out of this one was quite a lot of water but our crews are accustomed to responding to situations like this and responding well.”

Water service to all affected customers has been restored according to officials.