Fire damages administrative building adjacent to Woodson High School

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — An administrative building next to Wilbert Tucker Woodson High School was damaged Sunday morning after it caught fire.

At 3 a.m., Fairfax City and County fire departments were on the scene of the blaze on the 9500 block of Main street in Fairfax, which prompted local law enforcement to close Whitacre Road between Main Street and Trapp Road. Police remained on the scene to direct traffic while fire crews put out the flames. Fairfax City and county fire departments fought the fire for hours before extinguishing the fire around 8 a.m.

No injures were reported, and the buildings were believed to be vacant at the time of the incident.

Five units remained on the scene to assist fire investigators and to monitor any smoldering spots.

Officials say there are no signs of foul play and the cause of the fire has yet to be determined.