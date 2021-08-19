99.5% of FCPS students returning to in-person learning this fall

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Schools is having 99.5% of students returning for in-person instruction this upcoming fall.

FCPS hosted a virtual town hall to address questions from families regarding COVID-19 concerns and the delta variant.

When posed the question: Why can’t my child go virtual? Scott Brabrand, FCPS superintendent, says the schools are following national, state, and local health guidance, which he says are encouraging schools to return students to in-person classes five days a week.

“We’re truly excited about bringing everybody back this school year to reconnect in person and rediscover the joy of learning and reconnecting with peers and staff members and all of Fairfax County Public Schools family members,” said Brabrand.

He says the school board has learned many safety measures from last year and will be implementing them this upcoming fall.

Parents or students with questions are urged to call FCPS at 703-978-1636.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.