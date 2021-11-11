95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival theme announced

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The theme has been announced for the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival: 2022 will bring attendees Bloomin’ Good Times!

Officials from the Apple Blossom Headquarters say the 95th theme is meant to reflect the return of popular events and festival traditions like the parade and Queen Shenandoah which were not included the past two years due to the pandemic. The graphic includes an apple playing the tuba.

“We really wanted something that was gonna be fun something that reflected the festival’s desire and hopes that we could get back to you know hosting parades, high school bands participating,” said Brad Veach, executive director of the 95th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival.

The artwork was designed by graphic designer Erik Zimmerman of White Spider, Inc.