94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival updates

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — All ticket holders will need to follow CDC guidelines even for outdoor events. Six annual events will return for this year’s Apple Blossom Festival.

The Partlow Insurance Sports Breakfast, Massage Envy Bloomers’ Luncheon, and prayer lunch will happen at the Tolley Dental Zone at the Frederick County Fairgrounds. The Fire Truck Showcase and Rodeo will happen at the Apple Blossom Mall.

The Highway Motors International Stag Luncheon and Oldies Rock n Roll dance will also make a return. No parade this year means no Queen Shenandoah, but festival organizers have not made official announcements yet as to whether or not there will be a Sports or Grand Marshall.