94th Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival makes changes for the pandemic

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM)–The Shenandoah Apple Blossom Festival is set to go on this year. Event officials are taking COVID-19 into consideration as they plan this year’s events.

The annual parades will be canceled, and major festival events will move to the Frederick County Fairgrounds. There will be limited tickets for events in order to help with crowd control.

The festival will be held from April 23 through May 2, and tickets will go on sale on December 1. Tickets will be available for purchase online or at the festival headquarters.

The theme for the festival this year, “Back in Bloom” was announced yesterday. The theme reflects overcoming the challenges endured with the 93rd festival.

Apple Blossom officials will continue to make event announcements in the coming weeks.

More information can be found here.