HERNDON, Va. (WDVM) — Nine residents are hospitalized after a fire struck a three-story apartment building in Herndon on Thursday. Responders said that two have life-threatening injuries.

Responders first responded shortly after 5:00 p.m. to the apartment unit.

UPDATE: nine total residents have now been taken to hospital. Two now determined to have sustained life-threatening injuries. Multiple units will be uninhabitable. #FCFRD https://t.co/ijFF6YTg7H — Fairfax County Fire/Rescue (@ffxfirerescue) December 3, 2021

The fire has been extinguished, but responders said that many units are uninhabitable.