8th annual Valor Awards celebrates good deeds within the community

WINCHESTER, Va. (WDVM) — The top of Virginia Regional Chamber celebrates the 8th Annual Valor Awards to recognize members in the community doing good deeds.

The Valor Awards honored law enforcement and fire and rescue efforts in the Winchester, Frederick, and Clarke Counties areas. This year’s event included announcements of award winners and heartfelt messages of gratitude from community members, including Bailey Dillow, who won gold citizen of the year.

Dr. Dave Miles, Chamber Member said, “Bailey came upon a motorcycle accident that had just occurred, she was the first and only one on scene. She was performing first aid by applying pressure to the bleeding wound to the woman’s leg, at that time another motorcycle rider had arrived and it was the woman’s boyfriend who was very distraught. Bailey was trying to calm the boyfriend down and keep pressure on the woman’s leg until help arrived.”

Although the female motorcyclist did not make it, Miles applauded Dillow for being there to comfort and to help her fellow motorist.

The award categories are as follows:

PUBLIC SAFETY VOLUNTEER OF THE YEAR – Acknowledges an individual volunteer who has displayed outstanding commitment to the mission of the agency, demonstrated support of agency goals, and provided dependable and exceptional assistance on the agency’s behalf.

CITIZENS AWARD – Recognition of citizen(s) for their extraordinary acts of courage in emergency situations or actions which directly result in the saving of a human life.

UNIT CITATION – Recognition of acts by a unit/division/company demonstrating unusual judgment, ingenuity and/or personal risk and bravery during an emergency situation, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.

MERITORIOUS ACTION AWARD – Recognition of individuals for exemplary action, placing themselves in a situation of personal risk.

LIFESAVING AWARD – Recognition of actions in emergency circumstances which directly results in saving of a human life.

CERTIFICATE OF VALOR – Recognition of actions demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal or ingenuity, not normally involved in the performance of duties.

BRONZE AWARD OF VALOR – Recognition of acts involving personal risk and demonstrating unusual judgment, zeal and/or ingenuity during an emergency situation, when such action is beyond that normally expected in the performance of duty.

SILVER AWARD OF VALOR – Recognition of acts involving significant personal risk and bravery beyond that which is expected during the normal performance of duty.

GOLD AWARD OF VALOR – Recognition of acts involving supreme sacrifice or extreme personal risk and heroism which is clearly above and beyond the call of duty.