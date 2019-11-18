8 displaced after Manassas townhouse fire

Fire damaged townhouse on Byrd Drive in Manassas, Va. on November 18, 2019. (Courtesy: City of Manassas)

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — Eight people are displaced and two townhomes are uninhabitable from a two-alarm fire in Manassas shortly before noon on Monday.

According to the City of Manassas, fire and rescue arrived at the 9300 block of Byrd Drive at 11:45 a.m. to a row of townhouses. The center home was on fire, and the fire spread to two adjoining townhouses. There were no injuries, authorities said.

The Fire Marshal hasn’t pinpointed the cause yet, and the damages are estimated at about $100,000.

