8 arrested, 11 indicted in connection to death of VCU student Adam Oakes

Adam Oakes, 19, of Loudoun County, died in an incident linked to the fraternity. (Photo from Oakes’ family)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Eleven people have been indicted in connection to the alleged hazing death of Adam Oakes, a Virginia Commonwealth University freshman who died of alcohol poisoning in February.

Eight have been arrested as of Friday, a Richmond police spokesperson said.

Oakes, 19, was found dead at an off-campus house on the 100 block of West Clay Street after a Delta Chi fraternity party. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner determined the cause of death to be “ethanol toxicity,” a type of alcohol poisoning, and ruled it “an accident.”

“We are grateful for some measure of justice these charges and arrests may produce, as well as the protection from hazing they may give young, impressionable college students,” Oakes’ family wrote in a statement sent to 8News’ Tyler Thrasher.

“I love you… and I would tell you I’d give anything to have you back. I would continue to fight for kids in your honor until the day I die.” pic.twitter.com/TfT1ulT8ag — Tyler Thrasher (@TylerJThrasher) September 24, 2021

Following an investigation, VCU’s chapter of Delta Chi was permanently suspended in June. And an external review of VCU’s Greek Life recommended that alcohol be banned entirely at fraternity events.

“This is the first time these young men have been held accountable for their historically toxic and destructive traditions, manipulation of the VCU disciplinary systems, and for Adam’s death,” the statement from Oakes’ family continued.

Officers found Oakes, a Loudoun County native, unresponsive inside the house on the morning of Feb. 27. He was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A neighbor told 8News in March that he heard a large party at the Delta Chi the night before.

