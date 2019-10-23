7th graders celebrate a chemist’s holiday with puns and life skills

Virginia

Mole Day is technically celebrated at 6:02 in the morning, but seventh grade students at Basis Independent McLean waited until chemistry class.

McLEAN, Va. (WDVM) — Bright and early on Wednesday morning, chemists celebrated before many of us were awake. In case you weren’t aware, October 23 is Mole Day: not the furry creature, but a unit of measure for the amount of a substance.

6.02 x 10^23 is equivalent to one mole. Mole Day is technically celebrated at 6:02 in the morning, but seventh grade students at Basis Independent McLean waited until chemistry class. Their assignment? Incorporate the chemistry mole into a witty pun, all while practicing an important life skill.

“Scientists have to get in front of their peers and talk about scientific discovery,” said chemistry teacher Ashley Bulldis. “They get to talk about…what they did as practice for presenting to a scientific community.”

Awesome examples include “Super Mole-io,” “Mole-opoly,” “Namoleon,” and “Star Moles.”

Basis Independent is a private school of only about 400 kids, ages 2 to grade 12, that teaches its students how to participate using a unique curriculum…just as chemists do. Its faculty and staff focus on “global education,” to prepare its students for international educational standards. Classes include engineering, Mandarin and Latin, and fine arts.

