Fairfax County Public Libraries reopening for express services

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Fairfax County Public Libraries (FCPL) will be reopening on March 22 for express services, where residents will be able to visit the library for 30 minutes at a time.

The library is focusing on what they’re calling “grab and go style activities” where residents can browse the shelves and use a computer in a limited timeframe. FCPL will have many guidelines in place to keep visitors and employees safe.

“We know that folks have missed browsing the shelves and chatting with their favorite staff members and we know that they want to keep themselves and our staff members safe and secure while they get to use library services, so we’re just really excited,” said FCPL director Jessica Hudson.

When the library does reopen, curbside pickup operations will remain the same if residents do not want to enter the building.

