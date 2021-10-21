7-year-old girl dead after crash that injured two other children and a woman

MANASSAS, Va. (WDVM) — A 7-year-old girl is now dead after a crash that injured two other children and a woman on the morning of Oct. 12.

Around 8 a.m. Oct. 12, Prince William County investigators responded to Hoadly Rd. and Galveston Ct. for a report of a crash.

The investigation showed that a Toyota Camry was trying to make a left turn on a yellow light on Hoadly Rd. northbound onto Galveston Ct. when the car crossed paths with a Subaru Forester traveling southbound on Hoadly Rd. through the intersection also with a yellow light.

The Toyota had four occupants, a 29-year-old driver of Manassas and three children. The driver sustained minor injuries while two children, a 6-year-old girl and a 2-year-old girl in child restraints, also sustained minor injuries. A third child, a 7-year-old girl in a booster seat in between the two other girls sustained serious injuries, according to police. The 7-year-old succumbed to her injuries on Thursday Oct. 21.

The driver of the Subaru, 45, was not injured.

No charges will be sought in the crash, according to PWCPD.