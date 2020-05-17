7 new cases of COVID-19 in Virginia

According to health officials the death toll is now at 1,009, a 7 person increase since Saturday.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– COVID-19 continues to rapidly spread in the commonwealth. The Virginia Department of Health reported 30,388 cases of the Coronavirus. They’re now 7 new cases since Saturday.

According to health officials the death toll is now at 1,009, a 7 person increase since Saturday. Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported that 3,993 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

Governor Ralph Northam said, “Phase One represents the small step forward, but we will remain vigilant, we will continue to monitor health data closely. I again want to remind all Virginians this virus has not gone away.

Hospitalizations have slightly increased in Virginia over the last 24 hours.