660 Loudoun small businesses set to receive $5,000 grants

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Board of Supervisors have agreed to allocate a fifth round of the COVID-19 Business Interruption Fund, giving $5,000 to 660 Loudoun small businesses.
Loudoun Economic Development announced that this round of funds was the “most inclusive to date” since 261 women-owned businesses and 174 minority-owned businesses received grants.
Elite Formation Studio of Dance was one of the minority businesses to receive a grant. Owner, Chequena Morris-Hall, said the grant is a “very big relief off of her shoulders.”
“It really makes me feel good knowing that as a small business, a minority-owned small business, that the county does care and that they do want to see us, you know, stay open. Because it takes my blood, sweat, and tears to stay open when there isn’t a pandemic,” said Morris Hall.
The Board of Supervisors and Loudoun town councils have been proactive in providing local businesses with financial support at times when businesses need it most.
