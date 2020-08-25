60 new Loudoun buses come with added safety technology features

LEESBURG, Va. (WDVM)– 60 new school buses are joining Loudoun County Public School’s fleet with new safety equipment and improved fuel economy systems.

According to LCPS transportation, it cost each bus $100,0000 to include a 360 surrounded view camera system for drivers to see everything surrounding the vehicle, a feature that’s meant to keep students safe. The camera is on the upper left hand side of the drivers rear view mirror. Officials said the buses are also equipped with alarms and brake controls.

Scott Davies, Director of LCPS transportation said, “There’s a view of the four cameras and it’s a computer-generated 360 view looking from the top of the bus down. The computer will actually combine images into one image, that gives that 360 view looking down on the bus so you can see where they might be obstructions or children as your maneuvering the bus.”

Davies said as the county continues to grow along with the student body, adding new buses is a step in the right direction to accommodate them.