6-year-old cancer survivor inspires 5K race

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Mason Ryan is a fighter.

At just 15 months old, he was diagnosed with a cancerous blood disorder called Myelodysplastic Syndrome.

“Basically we were in the hospital for 6 months with my son,” said Mason’s mother, Kim Ryan. “If you haven’t gone through someone dealing with childhood cancer or cancer in general, you just don’t know what people are going through.”

Now, Mason is 6 years old, and his cancer is in remission. Still, his mom remembers what it was like going through that battle every day, and she wants to help families fighting the disease.

“Once mason got well and was in remission — he is in remission 4 years this month— we just knew we had to help,” she said. “While in the hospital, that’s where we saw a lot of need for families and that’s how we created the ‘See Mason Run 5k’ to raise money to help families and children that are impacted by childhood cancer.”

Ryan and her family hosted their second ‘See Mason Run’ 5K race on Saturday, and had an even bigger turnout then their previous year.