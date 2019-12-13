6-month-old baby rescued from house fire in Alexandria

Alexandria fire officials responded to the call and rescued a 6 month old baby

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — An infant was rescued from a house fire early Thursday morning in Alexandria.

Alexandria fire officials responded to the call and rescued a 6-month-old baby on the 900 block of North Patrick Street. The baby was taken to Inova hospital. Officials say the infant is in good condition, however there’s still no word on how the fire started.

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced. All other residents have been allowed back inside of the building.