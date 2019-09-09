6 metro stations reopen after summer-long shutdown

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Full rail service resumed on Monday at six of Metro’s blue and yellow line stations after being closed all summer long for repairs.

Without delays or a shuttle bus in sight, Northern Virginia riders received a warm welcome on their morning commute at the Braddock Road station. Since May 25, six blue and yellow line stations between Braddock Road and Franconia-Springfield had been closed for repairs.

“People are very happy it’s kind of like a relief like ugh thank God they’re back kind of thing,” said City of Alexandria Councilwoman Dell Pepper.

The new station improvements include better lighting, slip-resistant tiles on the platforms, and stainless-steel platform shelters with charging outlets.

“The biggest safety improvement was the platform itself it was crumbling under our feet and unfortunately one day we would’ve had to shut down these stations because it wouldn’t have been safe,” said Paul Wiedefeld, Metro’s General Manager.

Wiedefeld said bus shuttles were able to move about 60 percent of passengers that are moved by rail service.

Without the complete shutdown, the three-month project could have taken three years which would’ve required single tracking to allow for weekend repairs.