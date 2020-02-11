5th pedestrian killed in Fairfax County in 2020

Virginia

Police say he was not walking in the crosswalk.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the fifth pedestrian fatality in the area in 2020.

The man was crossing Richmond Highway Tuesday morning at around 1:13 when he was hit near the intersection of Giles Run Road. Police say he was not walking in the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver. Speed is still under investigation.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories