5th pedestrian killed in Fairfax County in 2020

LORTON, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County Police Department is investigating the fifth pedestrian fatality in the area in 2020.

The man was crossing Richmond Highway Tuesday morning at around 1:13 when he was hit near the intersection of Giles Run Road. Police say he was not walking in the crosswalk. He was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with detectives. Alcohol does not appear to be a factor for the driver. Speed is still under investigation.