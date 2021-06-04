540,000 Arlington land history documents can now be accessed online

ARLINGTON, Va. (WDVM) — Arlington county is preserving 540,000 land records that date back to the 1800s. You can access them now with the click of your mouse.

The records date back to 1860 and were stored in the Arlington County Circuit Court Library until transferred online. Some records show beautifully hand-written property transfer records while others show layouts of condos or homes. A subscription fee is required to access some documents.

You could even find the history of the land your house is on, according to Christina Dietrich, Arlington County Circuit Court chief deputy clerk.

“These are public records, these are the history of our county, and for them to be only available to be viewed by walk-in business during our regular hours,” said Dietrich. “It’s now stuff that can be researched. (It) can be stuff that a curious historian who’s a neighbor, or who actually wants to find out the history of Arlington for publication purposes, will have access to information much more readily and in much more usable format now that it’s digital.”

To check out Arlington land records, you must create an account by clicking this link here.

Once you have an account, access to view the indexing information about each document is free. There is a fee to view the documents remotely.

Alternatively, the county has public kiosks available in their office to view the documents without an account.

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.