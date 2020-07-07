5 teenagers shot in Alexandria, “armed and dangerous” suspect at large

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (WDVM) — Five teenagers were shot early Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Alexandria. Police expect the victims to live, but the shooter is still at large.

The Fairfax County Police Department received several calls to 9-1-1 just before 1:00 am. The victims, three girls and two boys, are between the ages of 14 and 19-years-old. So far, they’ve described the suspect as tall and of an unknown race. The shooter was wearing a face covering at the time of the incident.

Major Ed O’Carroll of the Major Crimes Bureau says the crime is “highly unusual” because of the ages of the victims and the number of rounds fired. O’Carroll had this message for the suspect: “If you’re watching this press conference, turn yourself into law enforcement. The act that was committed last night, this violence to the community, will not stand. Surrender before you’re apprehended by the law enforcement agency that cares.”

Police spent the day interviewing the victims and neighbors.

Tips to police may remain anonymous. The Fairfax County Major Crimes Bureau can be reached by phone at 703-246-7800.

