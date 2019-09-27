5 suspects arrested in Loudoun County for gang violence

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports five young adults were arrested after allegedly assaulting two rival gang members.

The suspects in custody are 20-year-old Christian Carias-Chaves, 18-year-old Recinos-Rivas, 20-year-old Gustavo Velasquez-Soto, and 18-year-old Angel Velasquez Orellana, according to the sheriff’s office.

The assault happened in Sterling Virginia on the 400 block of Williamsburg Road around 6:45 p.m. The suspects approached the two victims while they were in their vehicle. Authorities say the suspects pulled the two victims out of the car and then assaulted them.

All five suspects are now in Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.