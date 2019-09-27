5 suspects arrested in Loudoun County for gang violence

Virginia

by: Kelsey Jones

Posted: / Updated:

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — The Loudoun County Sheriff’s Office reports five young adults were arrested after allegedly assaulting two rival gang members.

The suspects in custody are 20-year-old Christian Carias-Chaves, 18-year-old Recinos-Rivas, 20-year-old Gustavo Velasquez-Soto, and 18-year-old Angel Velasquez Orellana, according to the sheriff’s office.

The assault happened in Sterling Virginia on the 400 block of Williamsburg Road around 6:45 p.m. The suspects approached the two victims while they were in their vehicle. Authorities say the suspects pulled the two victims out of the car and then assaulted them.

All five suspects are now in Loudoun County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories