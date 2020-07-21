5 shot, 1 killed near Richmond McDonald’s

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Richmond authorities confirm to 8News that five people were shot, one fatally, in the 6800 block of Forest Hill Avenue.

According to police, officers arrived in the area following reports of a fight in progress. Arriving officers found four male victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Police add they found a fifth male victim a short time later.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene. The four shooting victims were taken to a nearby hospital.

As yellow police tape surrounded the McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue, 8News’ crews at the scene report observing a body in the parking lot.

In the distance, one woman could be heard screaming, “why is he still there? Oh my God,” as the dead body lay uncovered around 7:15 p.m.

Richmond authorities have placed yellow police tape around the McDonald’s on Forest Hill Avenue for reports of a shooting in the area. 8News’ crews at the scene report observing a body in the parking lot. (photo taken by 8News’ Ben Dennis)

Police told 8News they are investigating the events that led to the shooting. Third Precinct Commander Marty Harrison called the shooting “an anomaly” for the area but stopped short of sharing if there were any shooting suspects or arrests made concerning the crime.

8News later learned from police that authorities consider the shooting “an isolated incident,” adding that there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective P. Mansfield at (804) 646-6996 and Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

