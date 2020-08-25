5 shot, 1 dead, following gunfire in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Police say a gunman is on the run after five people were shot, one fatally, in Richmond’s Whitcomb Court Monday night. It’s the city’s third homicide this week, according to police.

Police were called to the 2300 block of Bethel Street following reports of gunfire. There, officers found three men shot. One man was pronounced dead at the scene. Another was taken by ambulance to the hospital with critical injuries.

Another man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Two other individuals with apparent gunshot wounds were self-transported to a local hospital – an adult female with non-life-threatening injuries and a juvenile in his teens with life-threatening injuries,” police added.

Precinct Captain Richard Edwards told 8News at the scene that none of the victims are believed to be suspects, adding, that there is a gunman on the run.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Bailey at (804) 646-6743 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.