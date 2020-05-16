5 new COVID-19 outbreaks in Virginia

Health officials said hospitalizations have slightly increased in Virginia over the last 24 hours.

CHANTILLY, Va. (WDVM)– The Virginia Department of Health announce 5 new outbreaks. There are now more than 1,000 Coronavirus deaths state-wide.

The department reported over 29,000 cases of COVID-19, with the death toll now at 1,002.



But, Virginia Hospitals and Healthcare Association reported nearly 4,000 people with the virus have been released from the hospital.

“I have said all along that this is a fluid situation it changes literally by the hour and I’ll just offer you comment as a doctor, things change,” said Va. Gov. Ralph Northam (D).

Health officials said hospitalizations have slightly increased in Virginia over the last 24 hours.