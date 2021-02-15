42-year-old Manassas man charged with sexual assualt

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have charged a 42-year-old with sexual assault.
Manassas resident, 42-year-old Cruz Argueta has been charged with aggravated sexual battery after an investigation revealed an 11-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by Argueta, who is believed to be a family member. The incident took place in Manassas on February 12th. Argueta is now at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond.
WDVM on Facebook
WDVM on Twitter
LocalDVM iPhone App
LocalDVM Android App