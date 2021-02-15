42-year-old Manassas man charged with sexual assualt

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — Prince William County Police have charged a 42-year-old with sexual assault.

Manassas resident, 42-year-old Cruz Argueta has been charged with aggravated sexual battery after an investigation revealed an 11-year-old girl was allegedly assaulted by Argueta, who is believed to be a family member. The incident took place in Manassas on February 12th. Argueta is now at the Prince William County Adult Detention Center without bond.

