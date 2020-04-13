42 dead in coronavirus outbreak at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center in Henrico County disclosed Monday that two people at the long-term care facility have died from the novel coronavirus in the last 72 hours, putting the death count at the center at 42.

The western Henrico nursing home has experienced one of the worst clusters of the coronavirus in the country, with at least 42 deaths linked to COVID-19 and more than 100 individuals who have tested positive for the virus. Thirty-five health care workers at the facility have tested positive for the virus, Canterbury said Monday.

“This will not be the last untreatable virus to decimate our elders,” Dr. James Wright, the medical director of Canterbury, said during a press conference on April 10. “It is a battle that at times we feel we’re losing. It’s a battle that we have fight day and night, seven days a week.”

In an email to 8News, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said the federal agency is aware of the deadly outbreak at Canterbury but that it will not comment further until “an investigation is conducted and the findings are finalized.”

“CMS partners with states to conduct inspections in nursing homes for compliance with Federal requirements. We are aware of the situation at Canterbury Rehabilitation & Health Care center in Virginia, and are in close communications with the state survey agency,” the email read. “CMS does do not comment until an investigation is conducted and the findings are finalized. All inspections are required to be unannounced per federal law.”

Of the 97 coronavirus outbreaks in Virginia, 53 are in long-term care facilities like Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center, state health officials said during Monday’s COVID-19 briefing with Gov. Ralph Northam.

Canterbury Rehabilitation & Healthcare Center is located at 1776 Cambridge Dr., Richmond, VA 23238. The facility is a member of Marquis Health Services, headquartered in Brick Township, NJ.

