415 ticketed in Fairfax since new phones down law

FAIRFAX, Va. (WDVM) — Since the hands-free law went into effect in Virginia on January 1, the Fairfax County Police Department has ticketed hundreds of residents.

A spokesperson with the police department told us that number is alarming. They’re reminding drivers that it’s illegal to hold their phones while on the road. One Fairfax resident told us he didn’t even know the law existed.

One resident, Dony’ae Bush, said, “I will put my phone down. I don’t want any tickets.”

SGT. Tara Gerhard with the Fairfax County Police said, “Distracted driving is very dangerous no matter if your eating, drinking, looking at your phone and things of that nature. With this new law, we’re hoping to eliminate some of those distractions, so what we’re asking our community and what the law says to do is just put your phone down.”

If a person violates the new hands-free law, the first offense will be a traffic infraction with a fine of $125. And a second or subsequent offense will be a fine of $250. If a driver violates this law on a highway work zone, it will be a mandatory fine of $250.