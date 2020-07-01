‘4-H Day Camp in a Box’ offers hands-on activities for youth

VIRGINIA (WDVM) — 4-H usually hosts camps during the summer but this year, things will look a little different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

4-H Day Camp in a Box allows kids ages five through twelve to partake in fun, hands-on activities by taking home a box full of items for each day camp. There are four day camps to choose from, outdoors, cooking and baking, stem, and craft. Each camp lasts two days and all of them are held in July.

“We really wanted to find a way to get programming home to students, get them off their screens a little bit and give them something to look forward to doing,” said Bethany Gochenour, 4-H summer Program Assistant.

Each box costs $30. Registration for the day camps closes Thursday July 2.

For more information you can contact the Shenandoah County Office of Virginia Cooperative Extension at (540)-459-6140.

