4 charged after riots in City of Richmond Tuesday night

Richmond Police said these four people were rioting in several neighborhoods in the city. (Photo: RPD)

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Rioting charges have been filed against four people in Richmond after demonstrations in the city turned violent Tuesday night.

Richmond Police said the group of people broke windows and damaged and defaced property in several neighborhoods.

Julius Dela Cruz, Lakshmi Menon, Kyra Nguyen and Brian Quach were detained before midnight.

RPD said they spoke with the Office of the Commonwealth’s Attorney on possible charges and charged them with rioting.

Authorities seized a a metal crowbar and a hammer from the group.

RPD said they seized several items from the alleged rioters. (Photo: RPD)

If you have any information, you are urged to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

