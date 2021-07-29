4-car crash in Springfield leaves 2 with “life-threatening” injuries

Virginia

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Blacklick Rd. closed Friday afternoon for four-car crash.

SPRINGFIELD, Va (WDVM) — Two people have life-threatening injuries after four cars crashed on Backlick Road and Barta Road.

Officers were on the scene of the crash around noon on Thursday, which closed down part of Backlick Rd. Police directed traffic away starting at Forest View Dr. and ending at Barta Rd.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries that the police department is considering “life-threatening,” according to Sergeant Tara Gerhard, PIO with the Fairfax County Police Department.

“Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered ‘life-threatening’,” said Sgt. Gerhard. “We’re asking anyone to avoid the area while we continue to work through the investigation.”

For more local stories and news tips, follow @EliseKimTV on Facebook or Instagram.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News Headlines

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories