4-car crash in Springfield leaves 2 with “life-threatening” injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Va (WDVM) — Two people have life-threatening injuries after four cars crashed on Backlick Road and Barta Road.

Officers were on the scene of the crash around noon on Thursday, which closed down part of Backlick Rd. Police directed traffic away starting at Forest View Dr. and ending at Barta Rd.

Two people were taken to an area hospital with injuries that the police department is considering “life-threatening,” according to Sergeant Tara Gerhard, PIO with the Fairfax County Police Department.

“Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries that are considered ‘life-threatening’,” said Sgt. Gerhard. “We’re asking anyone to avoid the area while we continue to work through the investigation.”

