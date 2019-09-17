37 Fairfax County public schools will provide free menstrual products to its students outside the nurse’s office

Virginia

The project started at Justice High School, where an organization of young women worked to provide free pads and tampons in every restroom.

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has approved funding to 37 schools that will participate in the county’s Menstrual Hygiene Pilot Program this year.

The project started at Justice High School, where an organization of young women worked to provide free pads and tampons in every restroom. Each school’s nurse already provides these products, but the organization, called Girl Up, says this alternative keeps girls in class and learning instead of missing class to take a trip to the nurse’s office.

The products will be available in elementary, middle, and high schools.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories