37 Fairfax County public schools will provide free menstrual products to its students outside the nurse’s office

FAIRFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDVM) — The Fairfax County School Board has approved funding to 37 schools that will participate in the county’s Menstrual Hygiene Pilot Program this year.

While every school currently provides these products in clinics, we hope to continue expanding pad and tampon access in restrooms in pursuit of menstrual equity.

The project started at Justice High School, where an organization of young women worked to provide free pads and tampons in every restroom. Each school’s nurse already provides these products, but the organization, called Girl Up, says this alternative keeps girls in class and learning instead of missing class to take a trip to the nurse’s office.

The products will be available in elementary, middle, and high schools.