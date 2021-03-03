36-year-old Woodbridge religious tutor has been charged with indecent liberties after exposing himself to minors

WOODBRIDGE, Va. (WDVM) — A religious tutor is being held without bond in connection with crimes against two children that took place on two different occasions: one in February of this year and another in November of last year.

36-year-old Adam Countee has been charged with two counts of indecent liberties with children, 2 counts of using a communication device to solicit certain offenses involving children and 1 count of cruelty and injuries to children. According to Prince William Police Countee exposed himself to two children in the same family, one 10-year-old girl in November, and a 12-year-old boy in February.

First Sergeant Jonathan Perok with the Prince William County Police Department said, “We were notified of another incident involving one of the children that occurred last year in November which was more physical and concerning in nature regarding the accused actions during an in-home visit tutoring session. The alleged is accused to have bound the victim’s arms, hands and feet before striking him with a cane.”

The allegations were recently reported to police, prompting the investigation’s start on March 1. Detectives obtained arrest warrants for Countee, who was taken into custody at his home in the 1200 block of Bayside Avenue in Woodbridge. A search warrant was also subsequently obtained and executed at Countee’s home, Perok said.