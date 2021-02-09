36 counterfeit guitars seized at Dulles with an estimated authentic value of $158K

STERLING, Va. (WDVM) — Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officers seized 36 counterfeit guitars from Washington Dulles International Airport, worth over $158,000 if they were authentic guitars for sale in the U.S.

Counterfeit Gibson Guitar. Courtesy: CBP

The guitars arrived in 36 shipments from China on the same day, headed to 21 states and Australia. The guitar collection included 27 Gibson, six Fenders, two CF Martins and one Paul Reed Smith. One guitar was valued at a sticker price of $9,000.

“We really ask consumers to protect themselves and their families by purchasing authentic consumer goods from reputable vendors. The bottom line is, if the price is too good to be true, it most likely isn’t true,” said Steve Sapp, public affairs officers for CBP.

CBP held the shipments when they arrived because they could tell the quality was inferior to the authentic guitars. Additionally, they flagged the items because Gibson guitars are manufactured in the U.S.