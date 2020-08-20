36 confirmed COVID-19 cases at VCU; 25 students, 11 employees test positive

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Virginia Commonwealth University has confirmed to 8News that they have 25 confirmed COVID-19 student cases. According to the univeristy, 11 of those students live on campus and are in isolation.

Eleven VCU employees have also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

“Of the entry testing we’ve conducted for residential students before they arrived on campus, 4,380 tested negative and 15 tested positive,” Michael Porter, VCU Associate Vice President for Public Affairs, said today in an email.

Porter also noted that each time there is a confirmed COVID-19 cases at the university, student health or employee health contacts people who have been in contact with the infected individual and they are asked to begin two weeks of self-quarantine and health monitoring. The university is also working on a public-facing dashboard that will show the number of confirmed cases, testing numbers and more.

Students moved into VCU housing less than a week ago. And while most VCU students have online classes, some are participating in in-person classes as well.

This is a developing story. Stay with 8News for updates.

